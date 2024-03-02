Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 1,204.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,839 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $25,878,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 202.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 144,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 96,798 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 1,083.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 618,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,549,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after purchasing an additional 299,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker bought 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $70.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.67. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 118.87%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AYX

Alteryx Profile

(Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the analytics automation business in the United States and internationally. The company's analytics platform automates tasks for workers across the analytics value chain. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a solution that provides automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.