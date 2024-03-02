Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,024,000 after buying an additional 3,668,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $315,323,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $130,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,975,000 after purchasing an additional 939,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after purchasing an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $132.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.11 and a 200-day moving average of $123.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $146.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 326.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

