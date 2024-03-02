Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after buying an additional 43,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,034,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Celsius by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,559,000 after acquiring an additional 42,821 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 288.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,127,000 after acquiring an additional 991,204 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $136,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $848,134.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,715,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $136,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,099,058 shares of company stock worth $51,603,269 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.97.

Celsius Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CELH stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 1.87. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $85.56.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

