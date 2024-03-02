Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

