Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,179 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $289.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,637 shares of company stock worth $6,926,004 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

