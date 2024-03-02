Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 248,784 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 248,784 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $52,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 132,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,186,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,771,000 after acquiring an additional 194,210 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 179,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after acquiring an additional 68,646 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 39.5% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 12,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.86.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

