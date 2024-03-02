Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,849 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 282.8% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,220 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,249,848 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $221,520,000 after purchasing an additional 65,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,393 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GOLD opened at $14.95 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $20.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

GOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

