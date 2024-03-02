Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of Zebra Technologies worth $76,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $289.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.13 and a 200-day moving average of $244.81. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $320.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.