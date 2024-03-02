Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,485,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 40,001 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $80,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 580,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,254,000 after acquiring an additional 176,139 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,560,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,067,000 after acquiring an additional 150,125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,647,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,970,000 after acquiring an additional 229,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Trimble stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,499 shares of company stock valued at $777,470 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMB. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

