Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,296 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $90,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $148.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.00. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $149.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BAH

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.