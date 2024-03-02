Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $135.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $135,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $515.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $490.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.70. The company has a market capitalization of $398.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $515.80.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

