Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 177 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 315,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $135,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 93,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,019,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 124.9% during the third quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 1,094,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,850,000 after acquiring an additional 166,340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $515.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $490.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.70. The company has a market capitalization of $398.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $515.80.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

