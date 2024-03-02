Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 394,611 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,132,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 394,611 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Ternium worth $125,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Ternium by 42.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 131,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ternium by 11.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 40,884.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TX opened at $40.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.31. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $45.81.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TX shares. TheStreet raised Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ternium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

