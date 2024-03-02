Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,520,578 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 42,752.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,538,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,520,578 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Kenvue worth $151,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

