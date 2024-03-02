Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,686,935 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,096,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,686,935 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Vale worth $162,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 44.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vale by 508.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale Trading Up 0.4 %

Vale stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3182 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

