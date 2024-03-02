ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,216,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,528,659 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of ASE Technology worth $167,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 35,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ASE Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ASE Technology by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

ASX opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

