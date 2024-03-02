Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,240 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $176,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.43.

Nordson Price Performance

Nordson stock opened at $266.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $275.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.66.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

