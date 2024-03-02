Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New $718,000 Investment in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 87,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 446.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Transocean by 3,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE RIG opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

RIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RIG

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.