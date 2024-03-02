Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,298.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 286,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 265,962 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 293,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 131,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $42.17 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.51.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.