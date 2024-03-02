6,750 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 160.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.17.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE WHR opened at $106.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.47. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.82.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.