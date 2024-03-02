Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 17,787 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,787 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 98,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,106 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,730,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,036,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 140.8% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 27,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78. The company has a market cap of $195.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

