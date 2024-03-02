United Services Automobile Association Has $1.01 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of XEL opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.98 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.37.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

