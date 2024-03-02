United Services Automobile Association Raises Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $95.70 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $95.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

