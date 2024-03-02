United Services Automobile Association Has $1.19 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after buying an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,040,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,676,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,686,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,677,000 after buying an additional 1,354,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $72.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.53. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

