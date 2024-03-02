The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Lifted by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.