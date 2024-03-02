Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC opened at $35.26 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -192.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

