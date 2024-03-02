United Services Automobile Association Purchases 2,613 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $92.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 144.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.18 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.73.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 381.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Welltower

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.