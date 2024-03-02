United Services Automobile Association Acquires 5,580 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3,469.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 610,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,983,000 after acquiring an additional 593,214 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 541,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after buying an additional 27,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 761,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after buying an additional 170,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE SU opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

