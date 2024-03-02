Waverly Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,492 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $268.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.60. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.01.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

