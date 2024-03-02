Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $111.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 103.09%.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

