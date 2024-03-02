Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,556 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,474,000 after buying an additional 370,607 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 139,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,076.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 279,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after buying an additional 255,500 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 40,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $44.39 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.