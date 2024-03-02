Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,632 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $34.35 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

