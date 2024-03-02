Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CVX opened at $152.83 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.78. The firm has a market cap of $283.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

