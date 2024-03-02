Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.34 Million in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 13,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of CRS opened at $65.94 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $74.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 5.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

