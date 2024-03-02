Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Sleep Number worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sleep Number by 30.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 59.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

Sleep Number stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $350.26 million, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62.

Separately, Wedbush upped their target price on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

