Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello bought 50,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,937.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alessandro Dinello acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,937.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

