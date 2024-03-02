TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of TTEC worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 23,670 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in TTEC by 73.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 13.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 57.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTEC. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TTEC in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of TTEC opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $657.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $626.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.98 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 120.93%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

