Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 846.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,357,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $730,877,000 after acquiring an additional 859,599 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $659.96.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $749.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $465.33 and a 12-month high of $752.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $697.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $617.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

