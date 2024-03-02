Logan Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.95.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

