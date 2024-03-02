Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Shopify Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $76.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 851.11 and a beta of 2.27.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.