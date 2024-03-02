FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLT. StockNews.com raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.67.

NYSE FLT opened at $276.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

