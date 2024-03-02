Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.5% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.3% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 148.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 491,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,693,000 after buying an additional 293,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $523,530,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $130.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

