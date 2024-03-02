Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,237 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HMC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 52.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 77.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Honda Motor stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.68 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 5.05%. Equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

