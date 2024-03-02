Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 548 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Littelfuse worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 87.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 374.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 96.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $239.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.87. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The business had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.15%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

