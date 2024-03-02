Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,094 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,211,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 21.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.20.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $538.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $488.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.71. The company has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $300.86 and a 12-month high of $539.06.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

