United Services Automobile Association Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $149.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.26. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $151.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

