United Services Automobile Association Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ross Stores Stock Performance
Shares of ROST opened at $149.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.26. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $151.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ross Stores
About Ross Stores
Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ross Stores
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.