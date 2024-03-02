Waverly Advisors LLC Buys 148 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $192.95 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $193.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.46.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

