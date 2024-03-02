Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,388,507,000 after purchasing an additional 865,001 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,270,144,000 after acquiring an additional 121,436 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $316.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.85 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total transaction of $4,490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,811,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,194,112 shares of company stock worth $326,290,142 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.86.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

