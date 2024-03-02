8,572 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Acquired by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 60.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,764 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 225.61%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

