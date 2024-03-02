Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $17.84 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,262 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Incyte were worth $17,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on INCY. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Incyte Price Performance

INCY opened at $59.05 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.35.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.